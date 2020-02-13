Bayern Munich reportedly Manchester United’s loan offer for Corentin Tolisso in January.

According to German magazine Kicker, the Red Devils tried to sign the French international last month but the Bavarian club rejected it because their squad is too thin.

Currently valued at €40 million as stated by Transfermarkt, the World Cup winner hasn’t been much of a regular for Bayern this season so far, scoring three goals while providing as many assists in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.

Tolisso has struggled to be a frequent starter for the Bundesliga since joining them from Lyon in 2017. So far, he has made 63 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, scoring 14 goals while providing ten assists.

Bayern have a number of midfield options right now so unless one of them gets injured, it seems very unlikely that Tolisso will be a regular starter for them. However, the club may not be to eager to let go of him since he is an important backup option.

Manchester United have Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay injured so it shouldn’t be surprising that they were interested in signing the 25-year-old. However, they did manage to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP.