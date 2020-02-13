Manchester United legend Andy Cole has backed Odion Ighalo to do well at the club.

The Nigerian international joined the Red Devils from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day. Cole is of the opinion that Ighalo will be eager to do well for the club and has backed him to make a good impression. Speaking to Goal.com, the Red Devils legend said: “That’s what we’re hoping for. There are no doubts he will do just that. He is a big supporter of the football club, he’s a fan. He wants to come here and do what he can for Manchester United, play to the best of his ability.

“He’s got Premier League experience from his time at Watford, he did well there. He made the move to China but he’s coming back to England and will give it everything he’s got. Being a Manchester United fan, he will want to prove that he’s good enough for the club.”

Ighalo had a fairly decent spell at Watford, scoring 36 goals in 90 Premier League matches so far. He didn’t have a very good final spell at the club but his experience might come in handy for Manchester United. However, there’s a good chance Ighalo will mainly be on the bench during the remainder of the season.

Manchester United care currently eighth in the Premier League table and next play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday and will be hoping to secure all three points in order to keep their top four hopes alive.