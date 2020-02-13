Max Allegri has deal to manage great English club amid Man United links

According to the Sun via Corriere dello Sport, Max Allegri has turned down the chance to return to former clubs Juventus and AC Milan, as he has a deal in place with a great English club.

With Maurizio Sarri under pressure at Juventus, it’s claimed that the Turin outfit would like Allegri to return. AC Milan also reportedly sounded out a return for the tactician, though the San Siro outfit’s approach wasn’t considered to be serious.

North London outfits Arsenal and Tottenham would likely be ruled out for Allegri with the respective sides recently appointing Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea also look fairly promising under club legend Frank Lampard – leaving Man United as the only great club that could realistically appoint a new manager.

The MailOnline reported last month that Allegri was holding out on his return to the touchline with the hope of managing the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t look like a convincing option to take the Red Devils back to the top after some struggles since being awarded the Old Trafford job on a permanent basis.

Allegri’s achievements with Juventus before his decision to leave before the start of this season are amazing. The Italian won the Serie A title in all of his five seasons in charge.

Allegri also led Juventus to two Champions League finals, the Italian giants ultimately fell short of Europe’s top prize on both occasions – the Old Lady are still hoping to capture their first UCL since 1996.

Considering Allegri’s track record, there’s no doubt that he’d be a fine appointment for any top English club – especially Manchester United.