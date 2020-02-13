Manchester United reportedly look to have been given a boost to their hopes of sealing the summer transfer of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Daily Star report that the Red Devils have been given the green light to sign Dembele, as they quote Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas as clearly stating he will look to sell anyone who wants to leave and that they’ve already received offers for some players.

“We already have a certain number of offers for our players for summer. We sell the players who want to leave to where they want to go,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Star.

This comes as Dembele has been linked strongly with both Man Utd and Chelsea in a recent report from the Sun stating he could move for around £60million this summer.

The Frenchman has shone in his time in Ligue 1 and has also previously shown what he can do on these shores with strong spells at Celtic and Fulham.

United are badly in need of more firepower up front after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku last summer, leading to an over-reliance on Marcus Rashford, who is now injured.

Dembele looks a player who could strengthen this MUFC side and Aulas’ words certainly sound encouraging in terms of the probability of a summer deal going ahead.