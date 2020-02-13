Photo: Zinedine Zidane agrees to take selfie after car accident on his way to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was in a rush to training this week and unfortunately he was involved in a minor car accident.

No one involved was injured by all accounts, and so fortunately the reports in Spain have been able to look at the lighter side of the story.

After the man in the other vehicle realised who he had collided with, he soon decided that he wanted a selfie as proof that it was indeed Zidane who he would soon be swapping insurance details with.

The French legend agreed and it appears as though the gesture was much appreciated by Ignacio Fernandez, a manager at a local furniture shop, who was later thanked by the Real Madrid coach’s representative over the phone for not demanding more than just a simple selfie.

It sounds as though the matter will be cleared up relatively swiftly and without further drama, and so while it’s undoubtedly a massive headache to deal with the consequences of a car accident, this fella in particular seems as though he’s quite happy it was Zidane…

Victim: “As soon as I saw Zidane, I recognised him and said, 'I’d have liked to have met you in other circumstances, but this isn’t bad either’. I told him we could have a selfie or people wouldn't believe me I was hit by Zizou's car. He very kindly said yes & took the photo." ? pic.twitter.com/HJLLOOObiR — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) February 13, 2020