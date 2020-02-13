Real Madrid could be dealt big blow in pursuit of superstar signing

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to agree on a new contract with Kylian Mbappe to fend off interest from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old has already established himself as one of the top players in Europe, impressing for both club and country and winning countless trophies at such an early age.

SEE MORE: Video: Eden Hazard looks sharp in training as Real Madrid injury return touted

His importance to PSG is underlined by his tallies of 84 goals and 46 assists in just 115 appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions, and so it’s clearly understandable why they would hope to avoid seeing him leave in the foreseeable future.

In order to ensure that he remains in the French capital, AS report that the club are plotting an eye-watering new contract offer which would see Mbappe earn around €50m-a-year after tax.

Time will tell if such a lucrative financial offer is enough to convince him to commit his long-term future, or if the crucial factor is that he wishes to simply move on and start a new challenge elsewhere.

It comes amid interest from Real Madrid, with AS adding that their strategy revolves around swooping in 2021 for Mbappe when he will have just one year left on his contract.

In that scenario, PSG will be under pressure to keep him and also to avoid losing him for nothing just 12 months later, and so his valuation could be more favourable to the Spanish giants.

Naturally though, that strategy essentially relies on Mbappe not signing a contract renewal before then. Now with the report above that PSG are hoping to convince him to pen a new big-money deal, it could deal a huge blow to Real Madrid’s hopes of signing him if he were to agree terms.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but ultimately Mbappe’s decision on any contract offer from PSG could tell us a lot about where he sees his future.