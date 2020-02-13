Real Madrid are wiling to offer Luka Modric in order to sign Milan Skriniar.

The Slovak international has established himself as one of the finest defenders in Europe thanks to his performances for Inter Milan. Skriniar is a key reason why the Nerazzurri have the best defensive record in the Serie A. The 25-year-old has made 30 appearances this season so far, providing an assist against Bologna.

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque (as cited by Daily Star), Real Madrid are interested in Skriniar and are willing to offer Modric in exchange. This report claims that if Los Blancos make a move for the Slovak, Inter would prefer to have the 34-year-old.

Modric has been 24 appearances for Real Madrid this season so far, scoring five goals while providing as many assists. The Croatian international hasn’t been as much a regular for Los Blancos as he once used to be.

Currently valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt, Skrniar has been an integral player for Inter since joining them from Sampdoria, amassing four goals and three assists in 116 appearances across all competitions so far.

The 25-year-old would be a solid addition to Real Madrid’s squad but if Inter are to let him go, there’s a good chance they wouldn’t agree unless Los Blancos offer some cash as well as Modric.