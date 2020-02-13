Report claims Cristiano Ronaldo wants to LEAVE Juventus this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Juventus this summer and has informed his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find an alternative option for next season.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a successful stint in Turin thus far, winning a Serie A title last season while his tallies for the Bianconeri now stand at 51 goals and 13 assists in 71 appearances.

Juve remain in contention for the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League this season, but it seems as though there could be cracks starting to appear with the Portuguese superstar.

As reported by Calciomercato, via abc.es in Spain, it’s suggested that Ronaldo has told his agent that he wants to leave this summer. Further, it’s claimed that he wanted to explore the idea of a return to Real Madrid, but they aren’t interested in a reunion.

It’s perhaps not a coincidence that it comes at a time when Juventus were knocked off top spot in Serie A by title rivals Inter at the weekend, and so there is perhaps an opportunity to suggest there is unrest building within the ranks.

With opportunities to win trophies across multiple fronts this season still, it seems unlikely that Ronaldo is thinking about a potential exit at this stage, although with question marks being raised over Maurizio Sarri and his side, perhaps a more solid offer of further success could tempt him away from Turin.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but one thing that is certain is that Juventus and their fans will be hoping that nothing comes of such rumours and their talisman remains perfectly happy where he is for the foreseeable future.