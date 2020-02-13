Transfer fees are already at a ridiculous level, but you can only imagine that every club will look to extract every last penny from Barcelona because we all know how desperate they are.

They currently have Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi as the only fit forwards at the club. That’s a formidable line up, but one injury and they could have some serious problems.

Willian Jose seems to be the name that’s heavily linked just now. He’s an experienced La Liga striker but he is 28 and only has eight league goals this season, so it’s hard to see him being anything more than an emergency/back-up option.

The latest news from AS further suggests that the move probably won’t happen, with the Willian Jose’s current manager insisting Barca would need to pay every penny of his €70m release clause.

That would be a huge fee for someone who might not go on to be a regular starter, so it’s hard to see Barca actually looking to pay that amount for him.

Despite that, it’s still possible that Barca will panic and throw some money at someone in an attempt to save their season, but it’s hard to see them getting any value for money in this current situation.