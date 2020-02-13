Charlie Nicholas feels that Chelsea will be able to beat Manchester United on Monday.

Frank Lampard’s side have taken on the Red Devils twice this season already and lost on both occasions, 4-0 at Old Trafford and 1-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup.

However, Nicholas feels that Chelsea will win 2-1 and secure all three when both sides face in West London on Monday. In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man wrote: “The race for the top four is fascinating. Can Chelsea make it? Again, they are a side who are quite awkward at home. Tammy Abraham had a few niggles before the winter break, while Mason Mount was left out for the game against Arsenal and these things can start to take a strain.

“Willian has been class but went cold for a few games, so the break may have come just at the right time for them so that they can get back to the basics. Manchester United will have got some of their players fit during the break. They were excellent when they went to Manchester City twice, but they are showing no consistency. This is why people are still backing, and hoping for, Mauricio Pochettino to come in. I do think Chelsea will have enough, but they will need to focus on getting their style right and doing the basics effectively.”

Monday’s fixture will be a very important match for the race for fourth place in the Premier League and a win for Manchester United could see them just three points behind Chelsea.

The Blues may have lost twice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season but they have a team who are capable of garnering all three points. However, United shouldn’t be written as they have done well against the big teams in 2019/20.

Nevertheless, Monday’s match promises to be an exciting encounter.

