These Arsenal fans hail ‘agent Guendouzi’ after transfer target’s social media activity

Le Havre ace Pape Gueye has excited some Arsenal fans by replying to Mateo Guendouzi’s latest Instagram post. According to the Mirror, the Gunners are interested in a £5m move for the midfielder this summer.

Gueye responded to a picture of Guendouzi on the ball during Arsenal’s mid-season training camp in Dubai with ‘Guendouzzz’, the reply was also accompanied by the kissing and hurricane emojis.

21-year-old Gueye is an energetic defensive midfielder that has made 22 appearances for Le Havre this season in Ligue 2.

Guendouzi was actually impressing in France’s second-division before leaving Lorient to join the Gunners in the summer of 2018.

Take a look at Gueye’s message to Guendouzi below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to Gueye’s support of Guendouzi on Instagram:

Guendouzi has gone on to establish himself as an important first-team player for the Gunners since his arrival from France, should Gueye move to north London he’d be hoping to have a similar impact.

Gueye’s signature would certainly bolster Arsenal’s midfield ranks, the youngster’s arrival would also give Mikel Arteta the chance to solidify a midfield that has often struggled to grasp control in games.

Gueye has previously won 10 caps for France’s youth sides across Under-18s and 19s level, the reported fee of £5m could potentially be a bargain price for the Gunners to pay for the promising French talent.