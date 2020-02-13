Three-man Barcelona transfer shortlist touted with €80m+ valued trio on radar

Barcelona reportedly have three names on their transfer shortlist with one of Angel Rodriguez, Loren Moron or Lucas Perez set to solve their issues in attack.

The Catalan giants have suffered a major double blow over the past month as both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have undergone surgery due to injuries.

SEE MORE: Chelsea face threat of Barcelona interest in €18m transfer target

While the club confirmed earlier this week that Dembele is out for around six months, Suarez was ruled out for four months after going under the knife in the middle of January, as per BBC Sport.

In turn, that leaves coach Quique Setien dangerously short of options in the final third, as Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati will have to carry the responsibility of firing them to success in La Liga and the Champions League.

With that in mind, for a club looking to win major trophies and compete on multiple fronts, that simply might not be enough for Barcelona between now and the end of the season.

As a result, Goal Italy report via the paper edition of Mundo Deportivo, that three names have appeared on Barca’s transfer shortlist, with Angel, Loren Moron and Perez all said to be of interest.

All come with varying price-tags though as Angel could cost between €5m-€10m, Moron has a €60m release clause while Perez could be available for €15m, as per the report above, and so that’s €80m+ worth of talent up for discussion it appears.

In turn, there is a big decision needed at the Nou Camp on which player will provide them with a crucial solution in attack between now and the end of the season at least.

Perez has bagged nine goals and provided four assists in 22 La Liga games so far this season, while Moron has eight goals and two assists in 22 outings.

Meanwhile, Angel has nine goals and two assists in 22 league appearances, and so ultimately all three options have had a similar impact so far this season.

Now it will seemingly come down to who Barcelona believe is the best fit in their current side and who is best suited to allow the likes of Messi and Griezmann to flourish.