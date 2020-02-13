Tottenham have reportedly offered both Victor Wanyama and Juan Foyth to AC Milan as the pair aren’t part of Jose Mourinho’s plans moving forward.

Both have been limited to bit-part roles this season, with Wanyama making just four appearances across all competitions.

Foyth hasn’t fared much better as he’s managed just seven outings so far this season, and so it would appear as though they don’t hold particularly important roles under the current Spurs boss.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that the duo have been offered to Milan as they’re not part of Mourinho’s plans, and it’s suggested that although the relationship between the two clubs is strong currently, neither player are currently of interest to the Italian giants.

It’s suggested that Wanyama is considered too similar to current midfield star Franck Kessie, while Foyth still has a great deal of improvement and could cost over €20m.

In turn, it doesn’t look as though Milan are willing to sign either player to take them off Tottenham’s wage bill, but it remains to be seen if the situation changes between now and the summer.

With Rade Krunic suffering a serious injury and Lucas Biglia’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Milan will surely need to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season.

Further, Simon Kjaer was signed on loan to offer an alternative defensive partner to captain Alessio Romagnoli, but if his move isn’t made permanent, another defender could be needed at the San Siro too.

As a result, it’s easy to make sense of why these transfer links have been made, but given the lack of playing time and their struggles to secure prominent roles at Tottenham, Wanyama and Foyth could arguably be a difficult sell for Spurs with most clubs let alone Milan.

Time will tell though if their stock rises before the end of the season and whether Milan reconsider their reported position.