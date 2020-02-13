Barcelona are reportedly one of the latest clubs showing an interest in a potential transfer swoop for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Don Balon claim the Catalan giants are looking at Upamecano, with his €60million asking price deemed an acceptable amount to pay for the highly-rated young Frenchman.

Upamecano has also been linked as a top summer target for Arsenal, with the Daily Star recently claiming he was on Mikel Arteta’s radar as a long-term solution to his problems in defence.

The 21-year-old certainly looks like he has a big career ahead of him, and like he’d fit in well at most top clubs around Europe.

It remains to be seen if Upamecano would favour moving to a team like Barca straight away, or if he might view Arsenal as a decent stepping stone before a bigger move later.

The Gunners will surely hope he can be lured to the Emirates Stadium as he’d be an ideal replacement for David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos after so many poor performances this season.

Upamecano could be a useful purchase for Barcelona as well, however, as they’ll very soon need a long-term replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique.