Video: Awkward Steven Gerrard interview as Kilmarnock players celebrate loudly after win over Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard cut a disappointed figure after he watched his side fall to a 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Scott Arfield had given the visitors the lead, but Kilmarnock struck twice in the final 15 minutes to secure all three points and leave Rangers 10 points adrift of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Gerrard was speaking to BT Sport after the setback, as seen in the video below, only to have to keep a straight face as the Kilmarnock players could be heard celebrating wildly close by.

Fair play to the Rangers boss for ignoring it and continuing to give his honest assessment, but perhaps the situation could have been dealt with a lot better in terms of avoiding that lack of respect altogether.

That said, Kilmarnock had just beaten Rangers and so the players arguably have every right to celebrate how they want and it was just unfortunate that it was within hearing distance of the Rangers boss and the BT Sport microphone.