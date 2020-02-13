Video: Ball smacks Franck Kessie in the face during AC Milan vs Juventus

AC Milan star Franck Kessie had to take the football right on the chin in this evening’s Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg tie against Juventus.

It was actually one of Kessie’s own teammates that dealt the painful blow on the star. Defender Davide Calabria’s attempt to clear the ball whacked Kessie straight in the face.

Kessie managed to stay upright after the strike and showed his toughness by shaking off the blow.

Take a look at the unfortunate moment for Kessie below:

? Kessie catches one clean in the face from his own team-mate. pic.twitter.com/8JfrnnHq5b — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2020