Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores late penalty for Juventus after AC Milan’s handball

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late equaliser for Juventus in the final minutes of this evening’s Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg clash against AC Milan.

A lengthy consultation with VAR ruled that defender Davide Calabria handled the ball, the ace’s arm blocked an overhead kick attempt from Ronaldo.

Milan will certainly feel hard done by after the controversial decision, Calabria’s back was towards the ball and the ace’s arms were only in the air as he attempted to head away a cross.

Was this potentially tie-changing decision fair?

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s clutch spot-kick below:

Ronaldo scores for the 11th game in a row! A contentious penalty for Juventus and CR7 punishes Milan in full. A lifeline for Juve in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/pqO7X174zF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2020