Real Madrid could reportedly be handed a boost this weekend as Eden Hazard is being tipped to make his return from injury.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 13 appearances in his debut campaign for Los Blancos so far this season, with injuries forcing him to miss a number of games while his latest setback has ensured his last outing in La Liga came back in November.

While Real Madrid have coped well without him for the most part, Zinedine Zidane will no doubt be desperate to get him back at his disposal as soon as possible, especially with the business end of the campaign now upon us.

According to AS, the Madrid boss has looked to avoid taking any risks with Hazard thus far, but the suggestion now is that the Belgian international could return against Celta Vigo this weekend.

The current La Liga leaders face Celta and Levante in their next two games, before hosting Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie later this month.

In turn, giving Hazard minutes now to regain his full match fitness could be crucial, and so it remains to be seen if he does feature this weekend as expected.

Based on the video below, it’s fair to say that the Real Madrid superstar is looking in good nick this week, as he produced a couple of brilliant finishes in training on Wednesday to strengthen the idea that he will make his long-awaited comeback on Sunday night.

One of which saw the goalkeeper fail to even move as Hazard found the corner superbly, and based on his caption below coupled with the reaction of some of his Real Madrid teammates, it looks as though he’s perhaps starting to look like his old self again in training this week.