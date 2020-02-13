Video: Milinkovic-Savic pulls off ridiculous trick shot goal in Lazio training session

Lazio are flying high in Serie A this season as they’re in third spot and just a point off the pace set by Serie A title rivals Juventus and Inter.

Simone Inzaghi has done a great job again this year, and he’ll be hoping his side can keep their momentum going and perhaps even pull off a shock Scudetto triumph.

Spirits are unsurprisingly high within the camp, and as seen in the video below, midfield ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic even has time to pull off trick shots in training these days.

It’s a brilliant effort from the Serbian international who somehow manages to get the perfect elevation and spin on the ball to make it curl up, over and back round into the goal on the other side of the fence.

Hats off to you, Sergej…