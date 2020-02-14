Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been handed great news on the injury front with a string of first-team players offering positive updates on their respective recoveries.

The Gunners host Newcastle Utd on Sunday evening as they look to try and close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea with a 10-point deficit to wipe out currently.

SEE MORE: Concern for Arsenal as Euro giants to target influential ace if star man leaves

Arteta will know that they can ill-afford any more slip-ups if they wish to remain in contention for a Champions League qualification spot in the next 13 games, while they also have the return of the Europa League to contend with this month too.

In turn, the Spanish tactician will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible to give him options and the ability to rotate, and the club have confirmed several bits of positive news on their injured stars.

As noted in their medical bulletin, Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka are all available for selection against Newcastle after successfully recovering from various knocks over the winter break.

Particularly with Saka forced to show his versatility and play in a defensive role in recent weeks, the return of Kolasinac to play at left-back could prove to be the most important boost.

Meanwhile, it’s also added that January signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares are making progress in their bid to be at Arteta’s disposal in the coming weeks.

Mari is in full training after arriving from Flamengo on loan initially, and it’s suggested that he’ll be targeting a debut for Arsenal against Olympiacos in the Europa League next week.

As for Soares, he’s a little further behind as he recovers from a knee problem, but he’s said to be progressing well and could be back in full training by the end of this month.

As if that wasn’t enough good news in itself, it’s also added that Kieran Tierney could also be in full training by the end of February as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder.

In turn, Arsenal will hope to be almost at full strength by the start of March as they hope to remain in contention to achieve their objectives as we reach the business end of the campaign.