The next transfer window could be one of the most crucial for Barcelona as they look to overhaul a squad that needs some fresh impetus.

Lionel Messi still hasn’t signed a new contract, and as he reaches the latter stages of his career, it will be imperative that, if the club want him to see out his career at the Camp Nou, they build another brilliant team around him.

One player who could leave is veteran midfielder, Ivan Rakitic. Though he remains a competent enough player, his inclusion stifles the progression of the likes of Arthur Melo and Frenkie de Jong.

The Croatian was asked by brfootball, cited by MARCA, whether he would consider playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Of course I would,” he said. “He is one of the greatest players in history.”

Although the Portuguese could be considered one of the greatest, there’s only one G.O.A.T according to Rakitic, and that’s Lionel Messi, again per brfootball, cited by MARCA.

“In my opinion, I think he’s the best of all time. Being with him for six years has been incredible.”

With Aaron Ramsey’s Juve dream rapidly turning into something of a nightmare as he has struggled to rediscover his best form in Turin since joining from Arsenal last summer on a free transfer, Rakitic could be a ready-made replacement for the Welshman in Maurizio Sarri’s midfield.

Should he make the move, the Croatian will become one of a select few to play with both of the best players of this generation, along with Fernando Gago, Gabriel Heinze, Gerard Pique, Andre Gomes, Angel Di Maria, Carlos Tevez, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Henrik Larsson, Nelson Semedo, Ezequiel Garay and Deco.