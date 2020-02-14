Being Invincible is Rewarding – $100,000

The Champions League makes its long awaited return to our screens next week and with it comes a brand new innovative product from FortuneJack, also known as the Jackmate series.

Now we all know that crypto currencies are immerging as one of the most used forms of purchasing goods across the globe but did you know you could use them to bet with as well as entering competitions?

FortuneJack have launched a new product where you can do just that: Invincible Jackmate. Based on Arsenal’s “Invincibles” from 2003/4 where they went undefeated throughout the Premier League season, you can win big prizes if you can go on an undefeated streak like the Gunners did in that incredible run of games.

Players who enter this brilliant competition are asked to predict outcomes of games in the Champions League knockout stages (win, lose or draw). Each correct answer gives you 1 point which will be added to your streak and the player who manages to get all of the questions right, will be granted the grand prize of 10 BTC. However, if you get a prediction wrong your streak comes to an end, though you could still be in line to win some of the secondary prizes if you have accumulated a big enough streak during the competition.

This is truly an incredible prize on offer and all you have to do is think hard about the outcome of Champions League matches that you will be watching anyway.

The entry fee is just a simple one-time entry of 1 mBTC and you can enter at Invincible Jackmate. You can also enter later into the competition if you miss the first game-week deadline.

The full prize list is below so make sure you build the streak to win big!

*10 BTC – GRAND PRIZE – USER DIRECTLY RECEIVES IT IN BTC

*ALL THE OTHER PRIZES ARE ISSUED VIA FREE BET

#ad