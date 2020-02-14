Chelsea could reportedly sell Mario Pasalic to Atalanta in the summer.

The Croatian international joined the Serie A club on loan in 2018 and again last season. So far, Pasalic has made 70 appearances for La Dea, scoring 14 goals while providing nine assists.

SEE MORE: Chelsea keen to agree new deal with winger despite Ziyech arrival

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport (as cited by the Daily Star), Pasalic could join Atalanta on a permanent basis in the summer as the club would trigger the clause that could see them buy him for £12 million.

Chelsea already have a number of midfielders at their disposal so the chances of the 25-year-old being a regular under Frank Lampard seem very bleak. Pasalic has been an integral player for Atalanta since joining them on loan. This season, the Croatian international has netted six goals whole providing three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far. Given his current form, we could well see him make his nation’s squad for Euro 2020.

Atalanta would try to sign Pasalic permanently and it’ll be a massive boost for them if they are able to do so.