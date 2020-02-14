Although Chelsea have recently confirmed the signing of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, Frank Lampard is keen to tie down another winger.

Evening Standard report that the Blues boss tried to sign Ziyech in January, but he will now arrive at the end of the season in a £37m deal, by which time Lampard will have hoped to have agreed a deal with Willian.

The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer, and as Independent report, both Juventus and Barcelona have reportedly been interested in his services.

However, Willian would be happy to stay at Stamford Bridge and is looking for a three-year extension on his current deal, according to Independent.

That goes against Chelsea’s policy of only offering one-year extensions to players over 30 years of age, though Independent also note that both sides are willing to try and find agreement.

Lampard’s first season in the hot-seat can be considered a relative success, but Chelsea and their manager will surely want to push on and improve in 2020/21, with a view to securing silverware.

In order to give themselves the best opportunity of doing so, strength in depth is imperative, and Willian would help provide that.