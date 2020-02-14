We’re all used to Real Madrid always getting their way eventually when it comes to huge transfers, so it will be interesting to see how it turns out if they take on a club where money is no object.

Neymar moved to PSG a couple of years ago in an attempt to step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow, but all he’s managed to do is walk into the shadow of Kylian Mbappe instead.

READ MORE: Huge setback for Barcelona in striker hunt as report suggests doubts over Ousmane Dembele injury length

A recent report from AS via Givemesport has given the clearest indication yet that PSG see Mbappe as their true star, and it could also present a huge problem for Real when it comes to trying to sign him.

It’s suggested that PSG will offer their star forward €51m per season, which will see him earn significantly more than Neymar who “only” makes €36.8m a year.

If he does accept that then it would suggest that PSG won’t have any reason to sell him to Real Madrid just now, so they would surely have to pay an exorbitant fee alongside that type of wage to land their main target.

It’s still not clear if Mbappe wants to move at this point or if he would accept this new contract offer, but it would be a huge blow to Real if he does sign it.