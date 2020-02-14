Inter will reportedly set their sights on Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they see Lautaro Martinez go to Barcelona.

The Nerazzurri are currently enjoying a positive debut campaign under Antonio Conte as they top the Serie A table with 15 games to go.

Level on points with rivals Juventus, it remains to be seen who prevails in what is shaping up to be a thrilling Scudetto race, while they remain in contention for the Coppa Italia and Europa League too.

In turn, Conte will no doubt hope to keep this squad together to ensure that they build on this season and try to enjoy some sustained success.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (subscription), as re-reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that they face the threat of losing Martinez to Barcelona as the Argentine continues to shine this season.

Having struck up an impressive partnership with Romelu Lukaku, the pair are leading the charge with the 22-year-old bagging 16 goals and four assists in 28 games.

If he were to leave, the report adds that Aubameyang would be their choice to replace him, and the fact that his contract expires in 2021 could be useful this summer, provided that the Gabon international doesn’t pen a renewal with the Gunners.

The 30-year-old has scored 16 goals in 27 games for Arsenal so far this season, underlining his importance once again to the team.

With that in mind, they will surely be desperate to avoid losing their captain, but if Inter come knocking with the appeal of being in the Champions League, having won trophies this season and with the building blocks in place to enjoy success under Conte, it could be an attractive project to the striker.

In turn, it will perhaps be a concern for Arsenal as they will surely have no intention of losing their talisman any time soon and so they’ll be desperate to fend off any potential interest in him this summer.