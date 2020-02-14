Barcelona host Getafe at the Nou Camp on Saturday afternoon as they hope to secure all three points and temporarily move level at the top of La Liga.

The Catalan giants currently trail rivals Real Madrid by three points in what is shaping up to be a fascinating title race this year.

In turn, they’ll be desperate to claim a victory on Saturday as with Zinedine Zidane’s men not in action until Sunday night, the pressure will be piled on them to respond and to re-open their lead at the summit of the La Liga table.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise then that coach Quique Setien has named as strong a matchday squad as possible, as he looks to continue to cope without injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Suarez underwent knee surgery last month, while Dembele went under the knife for a hamstring procedure this week, and so the Barcelona coach will have to make do without them for some time.

Nevertheless, he can still call upon Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati, although the reigning La Liga champions will surely need more quality depth in the coming weeks and months to ensure that they can compete for both the domestic title and the Champions League.

No new signings were made this week, and so there is a chance for some of the youngsters to make their mark with Ronald Araujo coming in as Clement Lenglet is suspended, while Rey Manaj gets the nod too as he’ll potentially get a chance off the bench to make an impact.

However, there is no Riqui Puig named in the 18-man squad, and with the absence of any update from Barcelona on their official site about a potential injury problem, the fans below have reacted angrily over the snub as they were seemingly keen to see the 20-year-old in action this weekend.

Puig has made just three brief appearances for the senior side so far this season.

As noted by the club’s site though, there was some positive news as goalkeeper Neto has recovered from an ankle injury and is back in the mix.

