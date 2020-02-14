Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Real Betis over Loren Moron, but it’s suggested that the two parties are nowhere near an agreement.

The Catalan giants have been dealt a major double blow on the injury front over the last month with both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele undergoing surgery.

SEE MORE: Good news for Barcelona: Key boost in training ahead of Getafe clash

That will severely limit Quique Setien’s options between now and the end of the season, as he’ll have to rely on Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati to carry the load across La Liga and the Champions League.

However, they could look to bring a new signing in, but based on the latest update, Moron may not be a realistic option.

According to Marca, Barcelona have made contact with Betis but their offer of between €15m-€20m won’t be enough to convince their La Liga rivals to sell. Instead, it’s suggested that they may need to offer around €30m in order to reach an agreement.

The 26-year-old forward has bagged 10 goals and three assists in 25 appearances so far this season and so it could be argued that he’s exactly what the reigning La Liga champions are looking for in terms of a short-term solution who can deliver domestically with the possibility of a long-term stay.

However, that is quite a significant gap between the two parties over a transfer fee as Betis are essentially demanding around double what Barcelona are offering.

In turn, it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached, or if the Catalan giants will have to look elsewhere for a solution with Mundo Deportivo noting that there are four candidates on their radar while they could be planning a more ambitious signing in the summer in the form of Inter star Lautaro Martinez.