Liverpool could potentially have both Sadio Mane and James Milner available when they face Norwich City this weekend.

The Merseyside giants head to Carrow Road on Saturday evening looking to take another step towards the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit 22 points clear at the top of the table, and as they remain unbeaten after 25 games, they’ll be hoping to continue their relentless march towards the title this weekend.

They will also be fully aware of the return of the Champions League next week too as they travel to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, and so Klopp will no doubt be hoping to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible to compete on multiple fronts again.

With that in mind, he could get a timely double boost as per the club’s official site, as it’s suggested that both Mane and Milner will be available against Norwich this weekend.

It’s noted that the pair both trained fully this week after injury issues, and with Klopp confirming that Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne and Paul Glatzel are ruled out, the fact that he didn’t mention either Mane or Milner would suggest that they are at least in contention to make their comebacks.

Time will tell if they are indeed given the green light by the medical staff and feature in the matchday squad, but the mere fact that they’re seemingly on the verge of returning will be music to the ears of Klopp, Liverpool fans and all concerned at Anfield.

Mane has been in stunning form this season with 15 goals and 11 assists in 31 games, while Milner has been a steady and reliable presence in the side as he’s featured on 28 occasions.

Having that experience and quality back in the group will be a huge boost for Klopp, and based on his comments in the report above, he sounded relatively confident that the duo will be back in the squad this weekend.