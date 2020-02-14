Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea winger Willian.

The Brazilian international has amassed five goals and as many assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season so far.

According to Express, Juventus are willing to make a move for Willian who could become a free agent in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract with Chelsea. The report also claims that the 31-year-old is not a big fan of working under Maurizio Sarri who managed the Blues last season.

Willian has been a regular at Chelsea since joining them from Shakhtar Donetsk with 57 goals and 58 assists in 323 matches to his name. Howver, with Chelsea having the likes of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and within a matter of months, Hakim Ziyech, it seems that the Brazilian’s days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.

Juventus could do with someone of Willian’s experience next season. However, it might all come down to whether the 31-year-old signs a contract extension or not.