Inter are reportedly considering a swoop for Man Utd stalwart Nemanja Matic this summer with his current contract set to expire.

As noted by the Guardian at the end of last month, it has been suggested that the 31-year-old wants to extend his stay at Old Trafford, but no talks have taken place as of yet between the two parties over a new agreement, contrary to claims made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

SEE MORE: “Would fit in great”- Manchester United urged by former player to sign £120m attacker

It comes as Matic has made 17 appearances so far this season, with his experience and quality becoming useful for Solskjaer particularly after the injuries suffered by Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not his form this year will convince the Man Utd boss and hierarchy to offer fresh terms to ensure he remains with the Red Devils moving forward.

If an agreement can’t be reached, Calciomercato report that Inter are seemingly waiting in the wings to make their move to snap Matic up on a free transfer.

The Nerazzurri have seemingly taken a liking to doing business with Man Utd, having signed Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young from them since last summer.

With relations between the two clubs strong, that could perhaps help in negotiations with Matic over an exit from United, but time will tell if a contract renewal is put on the table firstly which could result in the Serbian international committing his future to Man Utd instead.

Inter do seem well set in midfield though with Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Stefano Sensi, Borja Valero, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic and others all offering Conte options in that department.

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem particularly necessary to swoop for Matic, unless of course one of the names above were to move on and create a void in the squad which the midfield stalwart could fill.