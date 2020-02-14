Frank Lampard hailed Hakim Ziyech and said that he can help bring some creativity into the club.

Ajax confirmed yesterday on their official website that the Moroccan international will join Chelsea in the summer for a transfer fee of €40 million which could rise to €44 million.

Ziyech rose to prominence thanks to his performances for the Eredivisie club last season, amassing 21 goals and 24 assists in 49 matches across all competitions and being named in the Champions League Squad of the Season.

Lampard hailed the 26-year-old and hopes that he can bring in some creativity. Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, the club’s manager said: “I know his qualities. He’s a player we hope can bring creativity. He first came to my attention watching him play in Ajax’s Champions League run last year and I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in the games against Tottenham.

“This season, we’ve come up against him twice so I know a lot about him. He has a great left foot, plays generally off the right-hand side but can play in behind the frontman as well. When you look at us this season, there have been games where we’ve maybe struggled to unlock the door and he’s certainly a player who we hope can bring that bit of creativity. He will be something different for us so we’re excited. I know he’s not coming in now but I think it’s exciting for us as a club and for the fans to know that he’ll be here next year.”

Ziyech is a fine addition to Chelsea’s squad and he should bolster the club’s attack. The Moroccan international has done pretty well for Ajax this season so far, netting eight goals and providing 21 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions so far.

The Eredivisie club have a good chance of winning the League, Europa League and the KNVB Cup this season and Ziyech will be eager to help them attain the same.

The Moroccan international should start in Sunday’s match against bottom-placed RKC Waalwijk.