Good news for Real Madrid as plans revealed for Eden Hazard vs Celta Vigo

Everything seems to be going well for Real Madrid after a fairly terrible start to the season.

At one point it even looked like they might fail to get out of an easy Champions League group, but now they are through, sit top of La Liga, and they can even rejoice as Barcelona face an injury crisis while their own stars start to approach full fitness again.

Eden Hazard’s big move to Real Madrid has been blighted by fitness and injury issues. He has shown flashes here and there, but you have to think the club would’ve expected more than only one goal and one assist in La Liga so far.

A report from Marca has suggested he should be fit to play against Celta Vigo on Sunday, with the doctors giving some fairly strict instructions for his use.

They suggest he’s still far away from full fitness, so he will be limited to 30 minutes of action if the game situation seems favourable for him to make an appearance.

That sounds like the ideal scenario would be Real leading by a few goals in the second half to let him regain some fitness without any pressure.

It will be interesting to see if Zidane trusts him if they reach the latter stages of the game and need someone to make an impact.