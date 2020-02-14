Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has hinted that the Manchester United midfielder could make a move to Juventus in the summer.

The French international has been linked to an exit from Old Trafford with Manchester Evening News claiming that the 26-year-old has told his teammates about his desire to leave the club. A report from Guardian has suggested that Man United have set Pogba’s asking price at €100 million.

Raiola said that the midfielder “wouldn’t mind” returning to Juventus but any decision on his future would be taken after Euro 2020. As quoted by Goal.com, the agent told: “Italy is like home for Paul. He would not mind going back to Juve but we will see what will happen after the Euros. Paul wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by Manchester United if they are in a difficult situation.”

Pogba has made only eight appearances across all competitions this season so far as an ankle injury has sidelined him for a long time now. Juventus have been linked to the 26-year-old with Calciomercato claiming not long back that the Bianconeri were interested in signing him during the summer.

Pogba established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders during his spell at the Serie A side and provided he does return, it would undoubtedly bolster Maurizio Sarri’s squad.