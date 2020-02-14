Manchester United’s January transfer deal for Odion Ighalo was something of a surprise, though it did mean they had a centre-forward available given Marcus Rashford’s long-term injury.

Former Red Devils legend, Paul Scholes, has been left distinctly underwhelmed, however.

Speaking on Robbie Savage’s Premier League Breakfast show on BBC Radio 5 Live, cited by Mirror, the ex-midfielder questioned his former club’s purchase.

“I don’t think he’s a signing for the long term,” said Scholes. “I think his scoring record in China is very good, but is it that credible?

“[…] It’s good to have an extra body, but when you’re United, you want an extra body with quality, and he’s got that to prove.

“He’ll bring something different. I don’t see him starting many games.”

Scholes’ rants about his former employers appear to be becoming a bit of a habit, but when one of their best servants has something to say, it’s always worth listening to.

Ighalo certainly does have a point to prove, and being stranded because of the coronavirus whilst all of his team-mates have enjoyed some warm weather training hasn’t been the best start to his United career either.

With Chelsea the immediate focus, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be hoping the former Watford man is firing from the get-go, making Scholes’ words redundant in the process.

Ighalo, 30, did score 40 goals in 100 games for Watford in his previous spell in England, and he’ll be hoping that experience will help him hit the ground running with United as they need him to make an immediate impact with Rashford sidelined due to injury.