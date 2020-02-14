‘He’s the sort of player they need’ – Man Utd urged to agree swap deal for Pogba by pundit

Ray Parlour believes that Man Utd should look to get Aaron Ramsey in a swap deal if Paul Pogba is to head back to Juventus.

As per the Guardian, it has been suggested that the Frenchman is keen on an exit and a return to Juventus, although the Red Devils want €100m to green light an exit.

SEE MORE: Three-man Man Utd shortlist touted after they ended interest in €44m Chelsea signing

Injuries have led to frustration for Pogba and United so far this season as he has managed just eight appearances, and it seems as though speculation is building over his future again while he’s on the sidelines.

On his day, the World Cup winner is a fantastic player. However, it could be argued that he simply hasn’t been consistent enough and Man Utd ultimately need more in that department if they wish to become a genuine contender for trophies again.

With that in mind, Parlour has suggested that if Pogba is to return to Juventus as touted above, then Man Utd should look to try and get Ramsey included in the deal.

“Aaron Ramsey could be on his way again after just one year at Juventus – would that be a good swap deal? he said on talkSPORT. “He’s a super player. They’ll be a lot of clubs interested in him.

“Could he go to Manchester United? He’s the sort of player they need to score you goals from midfield.

“He’s a good age, he’s still got three or four good years ahead of him, so he would surely be on Man United’s radar. That could be an interesting move if they could have him as part of the deal. I’m sure Man United fans would be very happy if they got Ramsey for Pogba.

“United paid £89million for Pogba, so they’ll certainly want that back, so you’d probably says he’s worth up to £100m. Ramsey would be worth £50m or 60m.”

It’s debatable as to whether or not Parlour’s figures are accurate, but the idea of getting money and Ramsey to let Pogba leave is arguably one that Man Utd should give serious thought to this summer.

Arsenal fans won’t be happy to see the Welshman come back to England and join their rivals, but as his debut campaign with Juventus continues to be a disappointment, it remains to be seen if the opportunity to return to the Premier League is too much for him to ignore.

With his technical quality and goals from midfield coupled with January signing Bruno Fernandes, it would surely add more class in the final third for Man Utd to complement the pace and movement provided by the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.