Arsenal have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as rumoured target Kevin Volland has admitted that he’s keen on a move to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a fine season this year, as he’s bagged 11 goals and seven assists in just 29 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

With the ability to play through the middle or out wide, he’s also a versatile option that could bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

It seems as though Arsenal could now be alerted by his latest comments, as he has opened the door for a move to the Premier League.

“The Premier League is a very interesting league for me,” he is quoted as saying by the Sun, who specifically note Arsenal’s interest in him. “The pace is extremely high, the league requires a lot of willingness to run – that would be fine for me.

“But you never know what will happen. I am also not the type of person who says, ‘I have to play again in England, Italy or Spain’.

“I feel very comfortable in Leverkusen and leave everything open.”

Time will tell if that’s enough to convince Arsenal to make their move and launch an offer this summer, but it also remains to be seen what happens with their current attacking options.

Arteta will no doubt want to stamp his mark on the squad and so there could be a reshuffle, while if Arsenal were to fail to qualify for the Champions League again this season, would that raise question marks over the futures of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette?

It’s a situation that they may well have to be prepared for, and if Volland is open to the idea of playing in England at some stage in his career, then it could happen sooner than he would have thought if Arsenal are in the market for attacking options at the end of the season.