Huge setback for Barcelona in striker hunt as report suggests doubts over Ousmane Dembele injury length

Initially this looks like it could be some kind of good news for Barcelona, but it might actually be a double blow if reports from Spain are to be believed.

A report from The BBC recently confirmed that Ousmane Dembele could be set to miss around six months through injury, which leaves Barcelona with only Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi as their senior forwards who are fit to play.

A recent story from Sport looked at the latest in terms of them bringing in a replacement on an emergency basis, but there could be a big problem.

A simple search online shows almost every single striker in Spain has been linked with Barca in the past few weeks, but Sport have indicated that there are problems with the injury reports on Dembele.

It seems to qualify for an emergency signing a player needs to be injured for more than six months, but the report suggests he returned to training briefly and may have picked up a different injury, so the authorities may not permit this new signing to happen.

It’s not clear what will happen with the ruling, but it does sound like it might take a while for the league to come to a decision, by which time it might be too late for Barca to save their season.

If this goes against them, then Dembele will still be out injured, but they won’t be able to replace him this season either.