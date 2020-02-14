Although he hasn’t really impressed during his time in Manchester United’s first team, 20-year-old Tahith Chong could be set for a move to Italy.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by Daily Mail, the youngster has been offered a £1.2m a season deal with Inter Milan, with the Italian giants waiting for a response.

Chong is out of contract in the summer, and to date there has been no indication from the player that he is willing to continue his stay at Old Trafford.

The pathway from Manchester to Milan is a well-trodden one recently, with Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez all having moved to the San Siro. Therefore, Chong would be amongst familiar company should he decide to make the switch too.

It isn’t clear how long any offer will remain on the table, but it’s a fair assumption that if the player doesn’t respond in a timely fashion, Antonio Conte will look elsewhere.