Although the transfer window is only open for short periods in the season, it feels like the biggest transfers take months to actually happen so it’s no surprise that we are subjected to transfer rumours all year round.

The situation with Paul Pogba at Man United is an odd one. On paper he should be their biggest star and they would be doing all they can to get him back into the team as soon as possible, but that’s not happening.

It’s not clear if his injury is just much worse than expected or if the club feel they are better off without him, but all it does is fuel speculation about a transfer in the Summer.

On top of that, his agent Mino Raiola has been in the press constantly hinting at a possible move, and some of this latest comments to Sky Sports News suggest his client could be leaving soon.

These comments to Sky were reported by Aden-Alyoum.com, and they aren’t exactly subtle:

“Italy is like a second home for him. The question was is he happy. You cannot be happy if you are not competing for the title or for the Champions League.”

“The aim is for every top player to do that. For now he is concentrated on his recovery the next period is important for him and Man Utd to try to get into the Champions League then the European Championship and then we will see.”

The chances of United qualifying for the Champions League look pretty slim at this point, so it looks like Raiola is laying the groundwork now for an excuse to leave in the Summer.

All of this means it could be very interesting if United manage to scrape fourth place or win the Europa League to qualify next season.