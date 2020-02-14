Liverpool could win the Premier League sooner as Man City face points deduction

Let’s face it, it’s not like Liverpool need any help to win the Premier League this season, but it could be officially over much quicker than expected after today’s developments.

As reported by The Guardian, Man City have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons which could raise all sorts of questions about the future or many players and Pep Guardiola at the club.

The pain might not stop there, after further reports emerged which suggested City could also face a points deduction in the league after the ruling:

Uefa’s decision means City now facing up to Premier League points deduction for this season. Exclusive: https://t.co/cHaXaeIOYx — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 14, 2020

It’s really not clear how much of a penalty they face or how quickly they would be deducted the points, but it means the party could be started even quicker for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently enjoy a 22 point lead with 29 points still to play for, so any points deduction really could finish things quickly.

You do have to think that there will be plenty of legal wranglings over the next few months so it could take a while for an absolute final verdict to be reached, but this has been an awful day all round for Man City.