Ahead of what’s expected to be a classic Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Chelsea, both Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be boosted by the news that one of their targets may be available this summer.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele has been linked with both clubs in the recent past according to talkSPORT, and they also note that Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, has suggested that the Ligue 1 club do look to sell certain players.

“We sell the players who want to leave to where they want to go,” Aulas is quoted as saying.

Having left Fulham four years ago, Dembele went to Celtic and enjoyed a fantastic period of success before moving to France.

A player with an eye for goal, who is strong in the air and quick across the ground, is just what both United and Chelsea are looking for.

Odion Ighalo is likely to be a stop-gap arrangement until the end of the season, unless he fits in at Old Trafford like hand-in-glove, whilst the Blues need some decent competition for their front men.

Given that Dembele knows what it’s like to live in the capital city, he may favour a move there.