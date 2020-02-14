Man Utd are reportedly interested in Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, but they will face fierce competition to land his signature.

After playing an influential role in his side’s promotion from Serie B last season, the 19-year-old has proven so far this year that he’s capable of performing at the top level.

In 23 appearances, he has contributed one goal and four assists, but it’s his overall play with his vision, passing range and ability to dictate tempo in midfield which has seen him stand out.

Unsurprisingly given the similarities in their role on the pitch, his appearance and club, it has led to early comparisons with Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, and there is no doubt that Tonali would love to follow in his footsteps and enjoy the success he had.

The priority in the immediate future will no doubt be to keep Brescia up as they currently sit in 19th place in the Serie A table with 15 games to go and they’re six points adrift of safety.

However, Tonali’s future could become a serious talking point this summer especially with Calciomercato reporting that Man Utd, Juventus, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in him.

He fits the mould in terms of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building at Old Trafford, as he looks to plan a long-term future which is reflected in the signings of the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James over the last two windows.

However, with the Red Devils struggling to secure Champions League football for next season, the likes of Juventus, Inter, PSG and Dortmund could become more appealing options, especially the Bundesliga giants when you look at the impact they have on young players who are shining in the current squad.

Time will tell if Tonali moves on this summer, and where he goes if he does. Man Utd will seemingly be involved in the transfer scrap for his signature though as per the report above, and it remains to be seen if they are able to snap up arguably one of the top young talents in Europe.