Man Utd youngster Tahith Chong has reportedly decided that he wants to join Inter as he prepares to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make the breakthrough at senior level for United, as he has been limited to just 12 appearances for the first team.

That’s despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving opportunities to youth products this season as he looks to build for the future, but it seems the likes of Mason Greenwood could now be ahead of him in the pecking order to get a chances to impress.

Coupled with the fact that his current contract is set expire this summer, it appears as though Chong could be planning to move on for a new challenge elsewhere.

According to Calciomercato, the talented ace has decided that he wants to join Inter over Serie A rivals Juventus, and so as he prepares to become a free agent, it remains to be seen whether or not he is able to agree on personal terms with the Nerazzurri to seal that move.

As noted by respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio last month, his agent is said to have met Inter officials to discuss a possible switch, and coupled with the report above, it seems as though those discussions went particularly well.

There has not yet been an official announcement from either club and so time will tell whether or not Chong will seal an exit from Man Utd this summer as there is still perhaps time to agree on a renewal.

However, the speculation dating back to last month certainly seems to be pointing in the direction of an exit as he’ll hope to get a better chance of having a more prominent role with Inter under Antonio Conte’s stewardship.