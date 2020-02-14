Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the Bundesliga thanks to his performances for RB Leipzig. This season, Upamecano has featured in 24 matches for Die Roten Bullen, providing an assist against Union Berlin.

According to Mirror, Manchester City have joined the race to sign the 21-year-old who has a release clause of £50 million. This report also suggests that Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in him as well.

Manchester Evening News claims that Upamecano will be Pep Guardiola’s priority in the summer.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for Leipzig this season so far and he’ll be needed to be at his best if Julian Nagelsmann’s side are to win the Bundesliga.

Man City have been a bit shaky at the back in the absence of Aymeric Laporte and Guardiola will want to sign another centre-back. Upamecano would be a suitable addition to the Citizens’ squad and could help them challenge for next season’s Premier League.