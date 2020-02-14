Manchester United are eyeing Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This season hasn’t been very good for the Red Devils as they are eighth in the Premier League table with 35 points, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

SEE MORE: Man Utd starlet makes decision on next club ahead of touted free transfer exit

According to French outlet Le10sport, Man United are admirers of Tuchel and have identified him as a potential replacement for Solskjaer. This report also claims that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in the PSG manager as well.

Tuchel became the Ligue 1 club’s manager in the summer of 2018 and has so far won three trophies with them. In 93 matches under the 46-year-old, PSG have won 73 while drawing nine and losing 11. The Parisians might target the Champions League this season and if they are unable to win it or reach a phase in the knockout stages they aren’t satisfied with, there may be a chance of Tuchel leaving the club.

Manchester United may not finish in the top four of the Premier League but they have a fairly good chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League provided they win the Europa League this season. The club should be a bit patient with Solskjaer and give him some more time.

However, if they sack the Norwegian, Tuchel would be a suitable replacement.