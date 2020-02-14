It’s often the case that a former player coming out to talk about how things were different in their day will provoke a lot of eye-rolling, but it might be worth listening to some former Man United players.

Paul Scholes was notoriously media-shy as a player, but he’s happy to voice his opinions now. When you consider that he experienced what it was like to be part of one of the most dominant teams in English history, then he should know what he’s talking about.

We all know that Man United have suffered a tremendous fall from grace in the past few years, and it almost feels like every single decision they make attracts criticism.

The Daily Star recently reported on some of Scholes’ comments about their approach to Paul Pogba during the Winter break, and it’s fair to say he’s not happy.

It appears that Pogba was allowed to miss the warm weather training camp in Spain and spent some time in the middle-east instead.

Scholes was speaking about how this would’ve went down if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge:

“I don’t think it would have gone down very well. Players seem to go off and do their own stuff now, but when I was there our manager wouldn’t have allowed that type of thing to happen.”

The report further claims that Pogba is still desperate to leave the club this Summer, so it will be interesting to see how much of a part he actually plays for the rest of the season.