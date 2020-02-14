It’s always a tough balancing act when you try and force a player out of the club, especially if you might have to rely on them at some point in the season.

It’s not looking good for Chelsea keeper Kepa after a series of mistakes has seen him lose his spot to Willy Caballero, while The Metro even reported that Frank Lampard had drawn up a shortlist of players to replace him in the Summer.

It’s still possible that he could regain his place and go on a great run of form that changes Lampard’s mind, but that’s impossible if he stays on the bench.

Goal reported on some comments from the manager ahead of their game against Man United on Monday, and it’s fair to say it’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Spaniard.

He said: “It doesn’t matter when you came to the club, I don’t take into account the fee. It’s the training that counts.”

He also stated that he had made his mind up over who would start the game, but he wasn’t letting on at this point.

If it turns out that he is left out again after those comments, then it seems safe to say he will be on his way in the Summer.