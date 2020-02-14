The will-he won’t-he saga regarding Paul Pogba rumbles on, but we could be close to knowing whereabouts the player will ply his trade in 2020/21.

Manchester United have set an asking price of £83m according to The Guardian, though that has appeared to deter potential suitors, one of whom Pogba himself would like to move to.

Real Madrid are believed to be monitoring the situation, but the player wants to return to Juventus, the team who acquired him for nothing and then sold him back to United for over €100m, according to his agent, Mino Raiola.

“Pogba feels at home in Italy,” The Guardian report him as saying. “Italy is like his second home or family […] That’s why Paul would like to come back to Juventus.”

Whilst there is no doubting the player’s talent and he is a midfielder whom Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly rates, the Red Devils have only seen flashes of his brilliance since his return to Old Trafford.

A public fall-out with Jose Mourinho was regrettable, and since then the French World Cup winner has often struggled to rediscover his best form.

Should he have a decent European Championship, United would have every justification of keeping the transfer fee as high as possible, even though The Guardian suggest that in the interim, Raiola will try and lower it to help force through a deal.