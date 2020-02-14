One of the biggest dangers in setting your stall out early when it comes to transfers is it provides plenty of time for your target to be linked with every other major club.

Jadon Sancho has excelled for Dortmund in the past couple of seasons and this Summer does seem lack a natural time for him to move on, and it’s ideal for the German club if he can be linked with multiple clubs if it helps to drive up his price tag.

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has given the latest on Sancho’s future, and it could be bad news for Man United.

They say that Man United and Liverpool are very interested in making a move for him, but they also quote the Evening Standard in saying the player dreams of a move to La Liga, which opens the door for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It’s worth noting it’s not clear where that claim comes from, it’s fully possible that he once said he liked to watch La Liga and it’s now been blown out of proportion, but he’s certainly good enough to attract attention from the Spanish giants.

They do go on to suggest that Barcelona seem unlikely due to the €120m price tag and them having bigger priorities, so there might not be too much in that rumour.

On the other hand Real Madrid are well known for splashing the cash, so they could be worth keeping an eye on.

It also means that it might be very difficult for United to pull this transfer off if plenty of other clubs are interested.